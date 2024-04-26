Oakdale: Coyote warning issued after attack of dog in nature preserve

City officials in Oakdale are warning pet owners to use caution while walking their dogs at the Oakdale Nature Preserve after a recent coyote attack.

The coyote sightings have been on the west side of the park near Granada Avenue, city officials said, but visitors are being asked to take caution throughout the park at this time.

A coyote attacked a domestic dog in the nature preserve earlier this week, but no people have been attacked, city officials said in a Facebook post.

“The Oakdale Police Department is working with the DNR (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources) on the situation,” the post states. “Police are securing the area of sightings, and signage will be placed at park entrances. Updates will be provided when available.”

