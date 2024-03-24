Oak Ridge police release name of man who died in motorcycle-vehicle crash

The identity of a man killed in a vehicular crash in Oak Ridge Saturday night was released by Oak Ridge police on Sunday. He is 54-year-old Eric M. Barnes, of Knoxville.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m. Saturday, according to a city news release. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue near the Bethel Valley Road overpass when it reportedly struck a vehicle and left the road. Barnes, who was traveling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

Oak Ridge police are still investigating the crash.

