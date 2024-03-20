Oak Ridge Junior Playhouse presents children's classic 'Charlotte's Web' this weekend

Humble. Radiant. Some Pig. These are the words woven into a spider’s web, hanging on display at an average farm with some not-so-average animals.

Oak Ridge Junior Playhouse presents the heartwarming adaptation of E.B. White’s inspiring children’s story, “Charlotte's Web.” Exploring bravery, perseverance, and selfless love, this classic tale exhibits the true meaning of friendship and the beauty that life has to offer.

Often referred to as “the best children’s book of all time,” “Charlotte's Web” occupies a special place in the hearts of young and old alike.

When a tiny pig named Wilbur (Lucas Howell) is saved by the love of a young girl named Fern (Grace Toon), he is taken to live in her uncle’s barn with the rest of the animals. Destined for the butcher’s block, Wilbur is saved yet again by a wise spider named Charlotte (Ashley Greenamyer), who tricks the farmer into believing the pig is extraordinary. A beautiful friendship enfolds as the pair navigate the ever-changing cycle of life.

Ashley Greenamyer, top, as the wise spider Charlotte, and Lucas Howell as the tiny pig Wilbur in "Charlotte's Web" March 23-24 at the Oak Ridge Playhouse.

Additional cast includes Danny Davis, Josh McCormick, Jonah and Jesse Rawlings, Colin Parrish, Lexi England, Madelyn Toon, and Jax Allmon. Direction is by Ben Park, scenic/technical design by Jason Ammons, costume design by Liz Easley and lighting design by Angelyn Baer.

Playing this weekend only, with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at www.orplayhouse.com, or at the door, while they last.

This production is made possible through additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Oak Ridge Junior Playhouse presents 'Charlotte's Web' March 23-24