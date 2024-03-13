Oak Ridge household trash pickup begins April 1 for old appliances, other rubbish

The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 1. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up.

City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible, according to a city news releae.

"Residents have always been very cooperative, and we ask for their continued cooperation this year by following a few guidelines," the release stated.

The guidelines

Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb. Keep materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters. Please bag as many items as possible to prevent items from being scattered in prohibited areas.

There is a limit of one truckload of material per residence. A truckload is defined as one pickup truck or approximately 3 feet high by 4 feet wide by 8 feet long, approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.

Be advised that Chestnut Ridge Landfill will not accept any item that has or had Freon in it, such as air conditioners, freezers and refrigerators. Crews will not pick up hazardous items, paint, tires, or piles of rubbish that are mixed with brush or leaves.

All materials must be in place no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. Any materials put out after 7 a.m. may not be picked up.

Brush collection is scheduled to begin on May 6. The 2024 schedule will be provided in advance of the start date. Bagged leaves/yard clippings will be picked up during the next collection. It should be noted that bagged yard waste will also be picked up with the regularly scheduled refuse collection throughout the year.

The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at oakridgetn.gov/householdtrashpickup. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

For more information, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

The Schedule

1st Week

Monday, April 1: Tusculum Drive and side streets, Tempura Drive and side streets, Tiffin Drive and side streets, Tuskegee Drive extension, Scarboro neighborhood

Tuesday, April 2: Woodland Area

Wednesday, April 3: Hendrix Creek Subdivision

Thursday, April 4: Baypath Drive and side streets, Briarcliff Avenue and side streets, Elmhurst Drive and side streets, Stonebridge

Friday, April 5: Emory Valley Subdivision, Emory Heights Subdivision, Riverbend Subdivision

2nd Week

Monday, April 8: Rivers Subdivision, Marywater Lane, Marywood Court, Rivers Run Subdivision, Park Meade Drive, Center Park Lane, Palisades Parkway

Tuesday, April 9: East Drive and all side streets including Reel Heights/Tanglewood Subdivision, Athens Road, Alger Road and side streets, Arkansas Avenue and side streets, Albany Road, Alhambra Road, Arcadia Lane and Place

Wednesday, April 10: Outer Drive and side streets from Florida Avenue to California Avenue, Delaware Avenue and side streets, California Avenue and side streets

Thursday, April 11: Georgia Avenue and side streets, Florida Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive and side streets from Michigan Avenue to Florida Avenue, East Tennessee Avenue and side streets

Friday, April 12: West Tennessee Avenue, Michigan Avenue and side streets, Kentucky Avenue and side streets

3rd Week

Monday, April 15: New York Avenue and side streets, Utah Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue, Orchard Lane and Circle, Orkney Road

Tuesday, April 16: Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets, Vermont Avenue and side streets, N. Tulane Avenue, Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue

Wednesday, April 17: West Outer Drive and side streets from Illinois Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, Hillside Road and side streets from Highland Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue

Thursday, April 18: Robertsville Road from N. Illinois Avenue to Highland Avenue, Raleigh Road, Robin Lane, Ivanhoe Road and side streets, east side of North Illinois Avenue and side streets, Hillside Road and side streets from Illinois Avenue to Highland Avenue, Henley Road and Henley Place, Highland Avenue and side streets

Friday, April 19: West side of North Illinois Avenue and side streets, Iroquois Avenue and side streets, Robertsville Road from Jefferson Avenue to North Illinois Avenue, Valley Forge Drive

4th Week

Monday, April 22: Wiltshire Drive, Jefferson Circle, Latimer Road, Robertsville Road and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to Jefferson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue and side streets, Johnson Road and side streets, West Outer Drive and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to Illinois Avenue

Tuesday, April 23: Robertsville Road and side streets from Melbourne Road to Louisiana Avenue, Bradley Avenue, East and West Bryn Mawr Road, Bermuda Road and all side streets, Salem Road and side streets, Sheridan Circle and Place, North and South Seneca Road, Louisiana Avenue and side streets, Lawton Road, Lancaster Road, Lansing Road, LaSalle Road and side streets

Wednesday, April 24: Montana Avenue and side streets, Monticello Road, Miramar Circle, Mohawk Road, Montclair Road and side streets, Windham Road and side streets, West Outer Drive and side streets from Montana Avenue up to, but not including Louisiana Avenue, Morningside Drive and side streets, Morgan Road, Mississippi Avenue

Thursday, April 25: Newridge Road, Normandy Road, Newell Lane, Nebraska Avenue and side streets, Newhaven Road and side streets, Netherland Road andside streets, Newport Drive and side streets, New Bedford Lane, Nantucket Way, West Outer Drive and side streets from Nebraska Avenue up to, but not including Montana Avenue

Friday, April 26: Preserve at Clinch River, Country Club Estates, Oklahoma Avenue, Mason Lane, Westover Drive, Wildwood Drive, Gates Drive, Grandcove Lane, Golfcrest Lane, Greenwood Lane, Goldenview Lane, Whippoorwill Drive and side streets, William Lane, Wildcat Lane, Winchester Circle, West Southwood Lane, East Southwood Lane, Sweetgum Lane, West Outer Drive and all side streets from the west end up to, but not including Nebraska Avenue, Jackson Crossing Subdivision.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge household trash pickup begins April 1