Oak Ridge council gives final OK to budget, including pay raises and capital improvements

Oak Ridge City Council gave its final approval June 10 to the city government's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1.

Under the budget, the property tax rate will remain the same for the fourth straight year. The city property tax rate is $2.3136 per $100 of assessed value. Five years ago the council reduced the city property tax by 24 cents.

Council member Sean Gleason was absent from council's monthly meeting in the Municipal Building, but the other six members gave their approval to the budget. During the June 3 meeting, member Derrick Hammond was absent and could not vote on the budget during its first reading.

A new conference center incorporating part of the Oak Ridge Civic Center is currently underway. The other part, the recreation building side, needs a new roof and funding for that roof is included in the new budget approved by city council on June 10.

No members of the public commented on the budget at either of the two meetings at which council voted on the budget.

At the June 3 meeting, council approved a motion by member Ellen Smith to restore the social services fund to the current year's amount of $255,145. The money - administered for the city government by the nonprofit Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) - is used to help residents who cannot afford to pay all of their utility bills. The proposed budget had cut that amount by $69,000.

As reported earlier by The Oak Ridger, the budget includes:

A 3% cost of living raise in pay for city employees

A 2% step pay raise for city employees who qualify, which City Manager Randy Hemann said will be given based on employees' merit.

Adding 12 full-time, two part-time and four seasonal employees, plus reclassifying three employee positions

Increasing the budget for paving city streets to $1.7 million from the previous average of $1.2 million a year

$250,000 for due diligence and purchasing land for a new animal shelter

$50,000 for the analysis of options for the Oak Ridge school administration's request for a new elementary school on the city's west end because of increasing enrollment

$50,000 for the analysis of options to renovate the Oak Ridge outdoor swimming pool.

Building improvements included in the budget:

Courtroom renovations, $135,000

ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp at the Municipal Building, $150,230. Work on this ramp and the front Municipal Building steps is expected to take place this summer.

Badger Road building renovations, $990,000. The city-owned building that housed the Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic organization years ago will provide offices for some of the city's Recreation and Parks Department staff and Explore Oak Ridge, which is in charge of the city's tourism efforts

Replacing the Robertsville Middle School boiler, $900,000

Other general capital projects for Oak Ridge Schools, $300,000

Doing a space need study for the Municipal Building, $50,000.

Purchasing two acres of land for approximately $200,000 to build a new fire station for Fire Station No. 2, which has structural problems.

Council approved a contract June 10 with Rackley Roofing Co. Inc., of Carthage, for the design and construction of new roofs at the City Civic Center and Woodland Elementary School for an amount not to exceed $1.86 million.

The Civic Center work will be for the roof on the recreation building, which is not part of the new $4.59 million conference center currently being constructed. It will include the installation of 35,333 square feet of membrane roof at a cost of approximately $502,859. The work on Woodland school will include replacement of the current roof with 66,263 square feet of membrane roofing at a cost of approximately $1.187 million. The projects include 20-year warranties and 10% contingency for unforeseen circumstances.

