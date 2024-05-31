Oak Ridge cleanup contractor awards $45K for STEM projects in area schools

Drones, a manufacturing simulator lab, and hands on meteorology are among the classroom projects United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) will fund through the $45,000 in mini-grants the cleanup contractor awarded to 29 East Tennessee schools, including four in Oak Ridge.

Kindergarten students at Dyllis Springs Elementary in Oliver Springs build problem-solving, creativity, and spatial skills with LEGO projects.

UCOR's mini-grants will fund 41 projects for K-12 teachers, according to a UCOR news release. The grants support projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as related classes.

With this year’s awards, UCOR has given a total of $395,000 to fund STEM and STEM-related projects since 2012.

“STEM education is an important part of both our community outreach and our workforce development program. It’s exciting to read the grant proposals and see all of the projects teachers are doing to expose students to future STEM careers,” Shannon Potter, UCOR community and education outreach coordinator, stated in a news release.

This year’s mini-grants went to elementary, middle, junior high, and high schools. Four grants were awarded to Oak Ridge Schools including one at Oak Ridge High School dubbed Wild About Manufacturing, led by teacher Mark Buckner. According to the UCOR information, that grant will introduce students to the world of manufacturing using a mobile manufacturing lab. The lab will go to local STEM nights and the high school students will demonstrate 3D printing, Computer Numerical Control machining, and laser cutting to elementary and middle school students. They will also hold an educator workshop to introduce the tools in the lab.

The other grants awarded to teachers in Oak Ridge Schools:

Amelia Bell, Glenwood Elementary, Let’s Get Cooking! Linking Science, Math, and Literature Through Cooking Experiences;

Lisa Buckner, Linden Elementary, STEMovation: Empowering Minds Through Hands-On Exploration; and

Janie Shanafield, Jefferson Middle, Empowering Emerging Engineers.

UCOR’s environmental cleanup work on the U.S. Department of Energy sites in Oak Ridge relies heavily on workers in the STEM fields. The company’s more than 2,200 employees includes many STEM professionals: chemical operators, welders, engineers, industrial hygienists, nurses, project managers, radiation control technicians, and more, the release stated.

The company accepted applications from teachers in February and March. A team of UCOR professionals reviewed the submissions (which were made anonymous for the review process) before making grant awards. More information about the UCOR mini-grant program is available from the UCOR website: ucor.com/minigrants/.

Here is a list of the mini-grant winners in schools in Anderson, Roane and Morgan counties.

Anderson County winners

Amanda Adams, Claxton Elementary, 3D Scribing in the Classroom;

Savannah Akers, Claxton Elementary, Sliding into Learning with Spheros;

Courtney Bass, Norwood Elementary, Cultivating a STEM-Driven Kindergarten Classroom with the use of Bee Bots and 3D Printing;

Zen Braden, Norwood Elementary, Fitness Trackers;

Christopher Enix, Lake City Middle, Teaching Basic Engineering Principles Using LEGO

Rebecca Ford, Clinton Middle, Integrating STEM in the Middle School Classroom

Jana Payne, Claxton Elementary, Spheros for Students

Jennifer Rodabaugh, Claxton Elementary, Robotics-Time to Level Up

Carol Smith, Dutch Valley Elementary, Let’s Get Growing

Roane County winners

Becky Efferson, Dyllis Springs Elementary, STEM Makes Us BRIGHTER!

Carly Harrison, Dyllis Springs Elementary, "Light It Up” in Kindergarten

Victoria Henley, Harriman Middle, Make Our STEM Lab Functional!

Briley Johnson, Midtown Elementary, “Growing” a School Community

Morgan County winners

Margie Branstetter, Petros Joyner School, STEM Outdoor Learning

Erin Miller, Oakdale, Career Exploration in a Box

Susanne Pemberton, Coalfield, Root for Coding Fun!

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge cleanup contractor awards $45K for STEM projects in schools