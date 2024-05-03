Oak Ridge brush pickup begins May 6

The Oak Ridge city-wide brush pickup program will begin Monday, May 6. Tree limbs and bagged yard clippings/leaves will be picked up.

City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule - supplied by the city of Oak Ridge - as closely as possible. The proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents, according to the city news release.

All limbs should be placed near, but not beyond the curb, with the butt end near the street. Keep all materials off sidewalks, parking areas and out of gutters. Residents are asked to not place any brush at the curb more than one week prior to the scheduled pickup day in order to maintain the cleanliness of the city.

Limb diameter should be no larger than three inches at any point.

Yard clippings and leaves must be in plastic bags. Yard waste is collected with the regularly scheduled refuse collection throughout the year.

There is a limit of one truckload of material per residence. A truckload is defined as one pickup truck or approximately three feet high by four feet wide and eight feet long, approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.

Crews will not pick up piles that have brush or limbs mixed with rubbish or trash.

All materials must be in place no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day to ensure pickup. Any materials put out after 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day may not be picked up. The brush pickup schedule can also be found on the city’s website www.OakRidgeTN.gov. For more information contact: Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

1st Week

Monday, May 6: Preserve at Clinch River, Country Club Estates, Oklahoma Avenue, Mason Lane, Westover Drive, Wildwood Drive, Gates Drive, Grandcove Lane, Golfcrest Lane, Greenwood Lane, Goldenview Lane, West Southwood Lane, East Southwood Lane, and Sweetgum Lane

Tuesday, May 7: Whippoorwill Drive and side streets, William Lane, Wildcat Lane, Winchester Circle, Jackson Crossing Subdivision, West Outer Drive and all side streets from the west end up to Nebraska Avenue

Wednesday, May 8: Newridge Road, Normandy Road, Newell Lane, Nebraska Avenue and side streets, Newhaven Road and side streets, Netherland Road and side streets, Newport Drive and side streets, New Bedford Lane, Nantucket Way, West Outer Drive and side streets from Nebraska Avenue to Montana Avenue

Thursday, May 9: Montana Avenue and side streets, Monticello Road, Miramar Circle, Mohawk Road, Montclair Road and side streets, Windham Road and side streets

Friday, May 10: Catchup day

2nd Week

Monday, May 13: Morningside Drive and side streets, Morgan Road, Mississippi Avenue, West Outer Drive and side streets from Montana Avenue to Louisiana Avenue

Tuesday, May 14: Robertsville Road and side streets from Melbourne Road to Louisiana Avenue, Bradley Avenue, East Bryn Mawr Circle, West Bryn Mawr Circle, Bermuda Road and all side streets, Salem Road and side streets, Sheridan Circle and Place, South Seneca Road

Wednesday, May 15: North Seneca Road, Louisiana Avenue and side streets, Lawton Road, Lancaster Road, Lansing Road, LaSalle Road and side streets

Thursday, May 16: Wiltshire Drive, Jefferson Circle, Latimer Road, Robertsville Road and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to Jefferson Avenue, Jefferson Avenue and side streets, Johnson Road and side streets, W. Outer Drive and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to Illinois Avenue

Friday, May 17: Catchup day

3rd Week

Monday, May 20: West side of N. Illinois Avenue and side streets, Iroquois Avenue and side streets, Robertsville Road from Jefferson Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue, Valley Forge Drive

Tuesday, May 21: Hillside Road and side streets from Highland Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, Robertsville Road from N. Illinois Avenue to Highland Avenue, Raleigh Road, Robin Lane, Ivanhoe Road and side streets, East side of N. Illinois Avenue and side streets, Hillside Road and side streets from Illinois Avenue to Highland Avenue, Henley Road, Henley Place, Highland Avenue and side streets

Wednesday, May 22: West Outer Drive and side streets from Illinois Avenue to Highland Avenue

Thursday, May 23: West Outer Drive and side streets from Highland Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue

Friday, May 24: Catchup day

4th Week

Monday, May 27: Vermont Avenue and side streets, N. Tulane Avenue

Tuesday, May 28: Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue

Wednesday, May 29: New York Avenue and side streets, Utah Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue, Orchard Lane and Circle, Orkney Road

Thursday, May 30: West Tennessee Avenue, Michigan Avenue and side streets, Kentucky Avenue and side streets

Friday, May 31: Catchup day.

