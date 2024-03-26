City of Oak Ridge officials will join the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) at Oak Ridge’s 39th annual Arbor Day Observance at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Glenwood Elementary School, 125 Audubon Road.

The ceremony also marks the 36th year that the city of Oak Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA, according to a city news release.

At the ceremony, a Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s representative will present the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. Tree City USA, a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop comprehensive urban forestry programs.

The 2022 Arbor Day observance in the city was held at St. Mary's School. Here Mayor Warren Gooch poses with students from the Catholic school.

To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a legally constituted tree board; a community tree ordinance; a comprehensive community forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony. Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony will include the planting of a Tulip Poplar tree donated by the city. Glenwood’s staff and fourth-grade students will participate in the program.

Previous Arbor Day observances have been held at different locations throughout the city including the Oak Ridge Civic Center, the Senior Citizens Center, the University of Tennessee Arboretum, Cedar Hill Park, and at St. Mary’s, Willow Brook, Woodland, and Linden schools.

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, director of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the city’s website at oakridgetn.gov.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge Arbor Day observance April 5