Oak Hills man arrested following police pursuit through Adelanto

Deputies arrested an Oak Hills man after they say he led them on a pursuit through Adelanto late Tuesday.

Victor Valley deputies tried to pull over a black Acura sedan for traffic violations just before 10:50 p.m., department spokeswoman Staci Parks said. The driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit that continued for about three miles, she said.

Ernest Leo Reveles, 49, was later identified as the driver.

"During the pursuit, Reveles drove with complete disregard for public safety, driving in opposing lanes, at unsafe speeds and not stopping at controlled intersections," according to Parks.

The chase came to a stop when the car turned onto a dirt road and then became stuck on a sand berm near Lilac and Poppy roads, officials said.

Reveles got out of his vehicle and tried to runaway but was arrested after a short foot chase.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of recklessly fleeing police, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records. Bail was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto police chase ends with arrest of Oak Hills man