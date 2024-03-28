Will Oak Hill project affect nearby dark sky community?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For a decade, Dripping Springs has laid claim to a slice of history after it was designated as Texas’ first “dark sky” community in 2014. The dedication came via the DarkSky International, an organization centered around minimizing light pollution through conservation efforts and more environmentally-friendly development practices.

It’s an ongoing effort to maintain that distinction, with changes made in the city’s development standards to minimize light pollution from residences and businesses. But one KXAN viewer raised the question: How could area transportation projects underway impact that designation?

The question pertained to the Oak Hill Parkway project, helmed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The seven-mile-long expansion and reconfiguration project has been in development for more than 30 years and features the following elements:

Overpass for the U.S. Hwy. 290 main lanes over William Cannon Drive

New flyovers between U.S. Hwy. 290 and State Hwy. 71

New intersections along U.S. Hwy. 290 at Convict Hill Road, RM 1826, Scenic Brook Drive and Circle Drive

Bicycle and pedestrian shared-use paths and sidewalks

U-turns at intersections along U.S. Hwy. 290 and State Hwy. 71

So, what environmental standards are in place to minimize the project’s impacts?

What is a dark sky community?

Worldwide, there are approximately 200 places, sanctuaries, urban night skies and communities whose efforts have warranted a dark sky certification, per DarkSky International.

Here in Texas lie nine of those communities. Jonestown is the latest to achieve that designation early this year, joining the ranks of other Texas communities like Bee Cave, Blanco, Dripping Springs, Fredericksburg, Horseshoe Bay and Wimberley

Places interested in becoming a dark sky community must undergo a three-phased, multi-year endeavor, the international association outlined. The first phase centers on notifying the organization about a place’s interest in pursuing an application; afterwards, communities work with DarkSky International staff to meet the application’s requirements.

Once an application is submitted, it must undergo a review before a possible approval is given.

If an approval is given, it’s important to note that those recognitions aren’t permanent.

“The International Dark Sky Place certification is not awarded in perpetuity,” DarkSky International officials said. “Rather, it is subject to regular review by DarkSky International and possible revocation if the minimum program requirements are not maintained.”

The designation can be revoked for several reasons, including the community:

Not meeting the mandatory outreach efforts

Not reporting night sky monitoring data

Authorizing new development with non-dark sky-compliant lighting standards

For communities pursuing or receiving a designation, the desire to preserve the natural environment is often a driving force behind the initiative. Mark Grossman with the Jonestown Night Sky Advocacy Group told KXAN in January the designation offered accountability for communities to maintain optimal environmental standards, especially if they’re seeing a surge of growth and development.

“All the beautiful habitat and landscapes that we have out here, the hills and just the wildlife — it’s preserving the way it used to be,” Grossman said in January.

Is the Oak Hill Parkway Project part of a dark sky community?

While the Oak Hill Parkway project is a major connection point between Dripping Springs and Austin, the project is based out of Austin. As a result, it doesn’t need to abide by the same set of guidelines and parameters of a dark sky community, a TxDOT spokesperson confirmed via email to KXAN.

Instead, TxDOT officials baked into the project lighting standards that minimize dispersing light upward, which could contribute to light pollution.

“While the Oak Hill Parkway project was not developed using Dark Sky standards, it does include LED neighborhood-friendly fixtures that have an upward light rating of zero (meaning they only shine light downward),” the TxDOT spokesperson said in the email.

TxDOT added all the new light poles utilized in the project are 60% shorter than the existing high-mast poles, focusing on low-level light to enhance safety as opposed to upward light disbursement, officials said.

TxDOT confirmed even shorter poles are in use along the shared-use paths incorporated into the Oak Hill Parkway project. Those shine downward and toward the roadway to provide additional lighting for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

These more environmentally-conscious project features aren’t only for the Oak Hill Parkway project, the spokesperson added. TxDOT confirmed it’s using LED neighborhood-friendly lighting on all current and future projects, as well as retrofitting lights along previously treated roadways to abide by those same environmental considerations.

