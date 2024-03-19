Oak Creek prostitution operation; 1 woman, 8 men arrested

OAK CREEK, Wis. - One woman and eight men have been taken into custody in connection with a prostitution operation in Oak Creek.

According to Oak Creek police, on Monday, March 18, a Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted a prostitution demand suppression operation at a local business.

One woman and eight men were taken into custody for patronizing prostitutes.

Police say one of the men has a prior arrest for sexual assault of a child. A second man has a prior arrest after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip regarding concerning online activity and sexual activity with a minor. Another man was in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl while being out on bail for multiple pending drug and weapon violations in Waukesha County.