Oahu homeless population census jumps 11.6% from 2023 count

A homeless encampment is seen, Tuesday, in Honolulu.

A homeless encampment along Lualualei Beach Park is seen the day before a planned city "enforcement" action, in July 2022. The number of homeless people on Oahu increased for the second year in a row — to 4,494 in January — with the greatest increase among those considered "unsheltered," meaning they were not staying in homeless shelters.

A homeless encampment is seen, Tuesday, in Honolulu.

The number of homeless people on Oahu increased for the second year in a row — to 4,494 in January — with the greatest increase among those considered "unsheltered," meaning they were not staying in homeless shelters.

The latest figure represents an 11.6% jump from the previous year's count.

The biggest concentration of homeless people was identified along the Waianae Coast, according to the latest Point in Time Count data released today.

In January 2023, 4,028 people were homeless — or living "in our shelters, streets, beaches, cars, or other places not meant for human habitation," according to Partners in Care, which coordinates Oahu's Point in Time Count.

The 2023 numbers represented an increase from the 3,951 people who were counted as homeless on Oahu in January 2022.

In 2022, Hawaii had the second-highest per capita rate of homelessness in the nation, according to Gov. Josh Green, who has made reducing homelessness one of the cornerstones of his administration.

In his January State of the State address, Green said 6,223 people across the islands were homeless — or 43 out of every 10,000 people — which was more than double the national rate of 18 per 10,000 people.

The neighbor island Point in Time Count numbers from January are expected to be announced later.

