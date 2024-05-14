Oahu flood advisory canceled, but 'heavy downpours' expected to continue

May 14—1/3

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Micah Fernandez grins as he paddles down Waiahole Valley Road on bodyboard during the torrential rains which flooded the area on Monday.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Many areas around Windward Oahu were flooded Monday after heavy rains, including the Waiahole Poi Factory.

NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION

Areas of moisture are seen over some of the Hawaiian islands this morning in this satellite image.

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled.

The National Weather Service says, "Spotty, hit-or-miss heavy downpours will continue to be possible over the next couple of days."

The state will be under a flood watch from Wednesday until at least Friday. "A late-season kona low will develop several hundred miles north of the islands Tuesday night, and then meander around well northwest of the islands the rest of the week," forecasters said.

"The kona low will turn our winds southerly as early as Tuesday, and eventually tap into deep tropical moisture lurking south of the islands. This will cause a slow-moving band of showers, some heavy, and a few embedded thunderstorms over some parts of the state for the second half of the week. Excessive rainfall and flash flooding will continue to be a concern."

7:55 a.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been extended through 11 a.m. today.

Radar at 7:47 a.m. showed locally heavy rain showers about to move over the island from the south, the NWS said. Rain was observed falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour, but weather officials said up to 2 inches per hour will be possible as the band of showers moves onshore.

More showers are forecast throughout the day.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea, Pearl City, Manoa, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point, Kaneohe, Kahaluu, Palolo, Maunawili, Waiahole, Waipahu, Waikele, Ewa Beach and Kailua.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flood advisory remains in effect for Oahu and a flood watch will be in effect for the entire state from Wednesday through at least Friday.

The flood advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. today for Oahu due to continued flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Radar at 6:16 a.m. showed moderate showers moving north at 5 mph with the heaviest rain over East Oahu, according to the National Weather Service. More showers are possible over the next few hours.

Some locations that could experience flooding during the morning rush hour include Honolulu, Hawaii Kai, Waipio, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea, Pearl City, Manoa, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Waipahu, Kapolei, Waimanalo and Kailua.

The flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

"Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low-lying spots due to runoff," the NWS said in a bulletin this morning. "Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain."

A kona low developing north of the islands will bring the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms over parts of the state from Wednesday through Friday and possibly continuing through the weekend, weather officials said. Oahu and Maui County are likely to experience heavy rainfall later on Wednesday and into the night. The weather system is expected to gradually move westward, with Kauai becoming the main area of concern by Friday.

