O’Reilly: Trump should stay away from ‘crazy land’ at rallies

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Monday recommended the former President Trump stay away from “crazy land” at campaign rallies, suggesting President Biden’s record will be enough to win Trump the election.

When asked by NewsNation’s “On Balance” anchor Leland Vittert if an “undisciplined Trump” will boost Biden’s standing in the polls, O’Reilly argued the former president’s remarks will not make a difference.

“It won’t matter, no matter what Donald Trump says in a political setting,” O’Reilly said, adding later, “It doesn’t matter because people are numb to it, they’re numb to it. He’s entertaining to the people who like him. I mean, it’s like ‘The Apprentice 8,'” in reference to Trump’s hit reality show.

“He’s up there just blasting people, but the real advantage Donald Trump has is that the Biden presidency is blowing up before our eyes,” he continued.

O’Reilly listed off a series of issues he has with Biden’s leadership when it comes to inflation, U.S. border security, the fentanyl crisis and the White House’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

“The basic person at home has gone, ‘Biden stands for nothing, he’s got no principles. He’s a disaster….technically, with inflation and the border and everything else,'” he said.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.

O’Reilly suggested the focus should remain on what he perceives as failed policies from Biden, instead of engaging in campaign rally talk that often ends in him waging attacks against other political figures.

“So that’s what Trump has — a melting down president and he should exploit that and stay out of crazy land.”

“But as you point out, that’s easier said than done for Donald Trump,” he added.

Trump mostly recently used a campaign rally on the Jersey Shore last Saturday to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who brought the hush money case against him in New York, and Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case.

The former president’s rally appearances have been limited in recent weeks due to the ongoing hush money trial in Manhattan that requires him to be present in the courtroom or get permission from the judge to skip a day in court.

The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to reimbursements made to his ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, for a payment made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to stay quiet about the alleged affair. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill.

