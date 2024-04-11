O.J. Simpson's Heisman trophy goes missing, is found again

TechCrunch

There's no shortage of X competitors in the months following the acquisition of the text-based social network formerly known as Twitter by Elon Musk. Now you can add one more startup to that lineup: Lyrak, a new X rival that aims to differentiate itself by focusing on real-time news and monetization options for creators, as on X, but with fediverse integrations, similar to Instagram's Threads. The fediverse refers to the open source social network of interconnected servers powered by the social networking protocol ActivityPub.