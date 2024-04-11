O.J. Simpson in Palm Beach County? No thanks, top prosecutor says

Editor's Note: This story originally published in 2017. O.J. Simpson died Wednesday, April 10, of prostate cancer at the age of 76, according to a post on social media attributed to the Simpson family.

Is O.J. Simpson headed to Palm Beach County?

Not if State Attorney Dave Aronberg has anything to do with it. On Tuesday, in a regularly scheduled news conference, the local top prosecutor responded to the hypothetical scenario of Simpson moving to the area with unequivocal disapproval.

“I would prefer he not live here,” Aronberg said, adding that he echoes the sentiments of his former boss, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi sent a letter asking O.J. Simpson not relocate to Florida just before his Oct. 1 release from prison in Nevada.

In 2008, the NFL Hall of Famer was sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping after he tried to take back some of his own sports memorabilia from collectors in a Las Vegas hotel room. The sentence came 13 years after Simpson’s infamous acquittal on murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Simpson has been living in a Nevada mansion since his release, but published reports have noted his desire to move back to Florida, where he lived before his Las Vegas arrest.

However, Simpson has never mentioned Palm Beach County as a coveted destination.

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg

Palm Beach County is already home to another famous one-time murder defendant, Casey Anthony. A jury in 2011 acquitted Anthony of the 2008 murder of her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Caylee. She moved to the area shortly after and most recently was living with Pat McKenna, the legendary private investigators who worked on her case and coincidentally was the member of Simpson’s murder defense team who unearthed a series of damning audio tapes of against former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman — a discovery many believe was key to securing Simpson’s acquittal.

As for Simpson, as of this week he appears to have no plans to move from Nevada. Should Nevada prison officials ask for his probation to be transferred to Florida, Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady had this to say to The Palm Beach Post’s George Bennett last month:

“We are aware of his potential relocation to Florida. Pursuant to the Interstate Commission on Adult Offender Supervision, if Nevada’s request meets all criteria, Florida must accept the transfer.

“As is the case with any offender who transfers under this routine procedure, he will be assigned a Florida probation officer and will be supervised in accordance with the conditions of his parole.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: O.J. Simpson asked not to relocate to Palm Beach County by Palm Bondi