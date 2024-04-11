O.J. Simpson dies of cancer at 76

O. J. Simpson, the former NFL player who was infamously acquitted for the gruesome murders of his ex-wife and her friend, has died, his family said on Thursday. He was 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," his family said in a statement posted on X. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

Simpson was a star running back for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s, and he pursued a broadcasting career after his retirement from professional football. But he became an internationally notorious figure during the police investigation and subsequent trial over the killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

