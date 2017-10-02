O.J. Simpson Celebrates Newfound Freedom With McDonald's After Prison Release

O.J. Simpson was startled Sunday as a photographer approached him at a Nevada gas station not long after his release from prison.

Read: O.J. Simpson Walks Out Of Nevada Prison After Serving 9 Years Behind Bars

“How's it feel to be out, Juice?” the photographer asked the former football hero.

“How in the? You're stalking me?” Simpson answered back.

“Where are you guys headed?” the curious photographer asked.

“One, none of your business. Two, I’m in a car for the last 5 hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out?” Simpson fired back.

Little did Simpson know that just a few hours later, his new home, Las Vegas, would be the setting of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Dressed in a baseball cap and oversized jacket, Simpson was freed Sunday at midnight in the cover of darkness from Lovelock Correctional Center where he'd served nine years for robbery.

His first meal was McDonald's, where he reportedly ordered two No. 4's, or two Double Quarter Pounders With Cheese.

Parole officials say the 70-year-old will be required to live in Las Vegas at first. He is reportedly staying at a friend’s house near the Strip, which was the scene of Sunday night's massacre.

Read: Has 'Party Monster' Reinvented Himself? 20 Years After Manslaughter Sentence, Michael Alig Looks Forward

“Here's what I can tell you: Mr. Simpson is going to live in Florida," Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told Inside Edition. That is the only thing I can guarantee you.

"This idea of being in Vegas, I don’t see that as being practical."

Watch: When O.J. Simpson and President Donald Trump Used To Hang Out Together

Related Articles: