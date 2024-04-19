O’Hara Township police warn residents about phone, email scams

O’Hara Township police have been taking reports from residents about a potential scam.

The callers and the emails claim to be from credit card companies, banks or other agencies.

Police warn residents to be extra cautious so they don’t end up a victim of fraud or identity theft. The scammers request private information, such as social security numbers, dates of birth, addresses or passwords.

Police also stress that any time you are asked to purchase any type of gift card to make a payment, you are being scammed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Primanti Bros. offering 2 cent sandwiches in recognition of Coolest Thing Made in Pa. repeat win Human remains found in abandoned Aliquippa building Channel 11 speaks to grandparents of missing Uniontown teen after unidentified remains found VIDEO: Channel 11 speaks to Mayor Gainey after President Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts