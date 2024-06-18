O’Hara Township officials say it will take days to restore power

Officials of O’Hara Township say it will take days for power to be restored to those experiencing an outage.

PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, leaving damage behind

The township was notified by Duquesne Light to expect a two-day time frame to have power restored, according to a Facebook post.

Police officers will be going door to door to check on residents.

A cooling center is open at the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company, 152 Kittanning Pike. Those who need transportation can call 412-782-1400.

RELATED COVERAGE: Storms leave behind damage, thousands of homes without power

Dorseyville Road is closed from Brownshill Road to Beechview Farms. Marlboro Road is also closed and Hemlock Hollow Road has limited access from Hunt Road to Riding Meadow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Storms leave behind damage, over 100,000 homes without power PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, leaving damage behind Southwest flight plunges to within 400 feet of ocean; FAA investigating VIDEO: Shaler police cracking down on electric scooters, disorderly conduct in parks DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts