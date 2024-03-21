O’Fallon Around Town - March 21 edition

Noon Friday, March 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, March 21

▪ Jarvis Township Senior Center Hand and Foot Card Game — 1 p.m. Jarvis Township Senior Center, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Seniors play the second and third Thursdays of the month. No charge to play; you don’t need to know how to play. All seniors are welcome. Call the center at 618-667-2022 for more information.

▪ Evening Hours at the Botanical Garden — The Garden will stay open until 8 p.m., last entry at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays starting March 21. Take a sunset stroll through the Garden and enjoy seasonal blooms in the evening hours. Sit down to dinner on the patio at Sassafras Restaurant or grab a drink and a bite to-go from Sassafras Cafe. The restaurant will take orders until 6:30 p.m., and the cafe will be open until 8 p.m. The Garden Gate Shop will remain open until 8 p.m. All indoor conservatories, including the Climatron, will be open during evening hours on Thursdays. mobot.org

Friday, March 22

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Smoke & Kettle at the KC Club and Event Center — Noon to 8 p.m. KC Club and Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Catfish, cod, shrimp, barbecue and more. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Fraternal Order of Eagles #545 — 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Fraternal Order of Eagles #545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and chicken strips. Fish available by pound or plate. Sides: slaw, fries, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti, cheese balls and applesauce. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Dine-in or carryout available. 618-624-5412 or facebook.com/shiloheagles545.

Friday, March 22 & Saturday, March 23

▪ Pop Up Shop — 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23. St. Nicholas Activity Center, 625 St. Nicholas Drive, O’Fallon. Great Prices on new, tagged clothing, designer clothing, purses, vintage items, jewelry, home decor and vintage & antique quilts. Delicious food available: fish and beef tacos by Soul-Full Food Truck Friday 5-8 p.m.; coffee and donuts sold by the St. Nicholas Youth Group 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Admission: Friday is $3 or a pair of new/gently used men’s jeans, per person ages 18+; Saturday is free admission. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul Help Center, Cosgrove’s Kitchen, and Night Center, located in East St. Louis.

Friday, March 22 thru Sunday, March 24

▪ Spring Forever Vintage Market — 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. Step into the past where nostalgia meets curated treasures. Explore a diverse array of timeless collectibles, retro fashion and antique gems. Admission: $10 on Friday, $5 on Saturday and Sunday. belleclair.org

Saturday, March 23

▪ Giordano Dance Chicago — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. For 60 seasons, Giordano Dance Chicago has served as a prime example of a company that can simultaneously revel in the past and the present. Considered jazz dance royalty, the electrifying performers of America’s original jazz dance company invariably run on high-octane fuel and generate a similarly high-powered response from their audience. For tickets and info: thehett.com

Sunday, March 24

▪ Buzz’d Beer Festival — 1-5 p.m. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Join us to raise money for the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club while getting to try over 50 beers, meads, ciders, and cocktails. You’ll also receive a super cute commemorative glass, shop from local insect-inspired producers, and enjoy music from Loftys Comet ... can it get any better than that?! A deliciously on-theme food menu will be available for purchase as well. Tickets are $35. Designated Driver tickets are available for $10. oldbakerybeer.com

Thursday, March 28

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society: ‘Let’s talk Genealogy’ — Noon. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Bring questions or documents for discussion on topics such as census data, deeds, immigration, methodology, naturalization, occupations, military, and vital records. Suggestions on how to avoid pitfalls or break through ancestral brick walls may ensue. If you have specific questions or to propose a different day or time, email sccgsoffice@stclair-ilgs.org. The discussion is open to the public, but please call the library at 618-234-0441 to hold your spot. Additional information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ ‘Solar Eclipses in North American Indian History & Prehistory’ — 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Iseminger Auditorium, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Archaeologist Rusty Weisman will give a free lecture to discuss the upcoming solar eclipse as well as solar eclipses visible across the North American Landscape during the last 1,000 years. The lecture is by RSVP only due to space limitations: cahokiamounds.org/eclipselecture or 618-346-5160.

▪ St. Clair County Historical Society 21st Fashion Promenade — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Theme: Witty Women, Past and Present. Cost: $60 per person. For tickets or info: 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

▪ Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Trivia Night & Silent Auction — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Interpretive Center Lobby, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Evening includes the silent auction, mulligans, 50/50 raffle, used book sale. Cost: $20 per person or $150 for a table of up to 10. This event supports the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society (CMMS) and the Powell Archaeological Research Center (PARC). For reservations: 618-344-7316 or cahokiamounds.org/trivia24.

IAC Reaffirms Echocardiography Accreditation for HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Adult Transesophageal and Transthoracic Echocardiography. This latest accreditation awarded to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography.

“Echocardiograms are an essential test when treating patients for a number of different cardiac conditions,” said Dr. Pavan Gupta, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants. “This re-accreditation is an excellent reminder to the public that the providers of Prairie Cardiovascular and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s cardiac care team deliver the highest-quality care accessible to all in the region.”

Accreditation by the IAC means that St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants have undergone an intensive application and review process around the IAC’s standards and have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography.

Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation, representative case studies and final reports, followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables assessment of both the critical operational and technical components of each applicant facility.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org and find a Prairie Cardiovascular provider at hshs.org/prairie-heart/.