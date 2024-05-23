O’Fallon area scholars, May 23 edition
Angelo State University
The following area student was named Outstanding Graduate Student at Angelo State University:
Andrea Wieman of O’Fallon
Cedarville University
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:
Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:
Kristina Sharpe of O’Fallon
Columbia College
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Columbia College:
Emma Minton of O’Fallon
Drury University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 day school Dean’s List at Drury University:
Wes Collins of O’Fallon
Cam Slade of O’Fallon
Illinois State University
The following area student was selected as a Robert G. Bone scholar for the 2024-2025 school year at Illinois State University:
Isabel Crabtree of O’Fallon
Lewis University
The following area student was honored for academic excellence on April 22 with the Brother David Delahanty, FSC Award at the Convocation Hall located on the Romeoville Campus of Lewis University:
John Hiller of O’Fallon
McKendree University
The following area students are 2024 graduates of McKendree University:
Samantha Bierly of O’Fallon
Josie Blasdel of O’Fallon
Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon
Jennifer Charles-Ajao of O’Fallon
Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon
Amanda Downard of O’Fallon
Aspen Duggar of O’Fallon
Jasen Foster of O’Fallon
Christopher Gass of O’Fallon
Kallie Hubbard of O’Fallon
Kelley Klutho of O’Fallon
Patrick McGinthy of O’Fallon
Alicia Porter of Scott AFB
Rebecca Roseke of O’Fallon
Michael Schaal of O’Fallon
Michael Tindall of O’Fallon
Kiley Toppett of O’Fallon
Michelle Wills of O’Fallon
Joi Wills of Shiloh
Southern New Hampshire University
The following area students were named to the winter 2024 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:
Zachary Dice of Scott AFB
Anthony Hernandez of Scott AFB
Cory Nutt of O’Fallon
The following area student was named to the winter 2024 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:
Tiffany White of Scott AFB
Union University
The following area student graduated from Union University:
Alyssa Jasper of Shiloh
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Union University:
Sydnie Arnolds of O’Fallon
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Union University:
Lucy Meurer of O’Fallon
University of Mississippi
The following area student joined the Tassels Chapter of Mortar Board Honor Society at the University of Mississippi:
Sarah Owens of O’Fallon
University of Southern Indiana
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Southern Indiana:
Conner McGinnis of O’Fallon