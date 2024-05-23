O’Fallon area scholars, May 23 edition

Angelo State University

The following area student was named Outstanding Graduate Student at Angelo State University:

Andrea Wieman of O’Fallon

Cedarville University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:

Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:

Kristina Sharpe of O’Fallon





Columbia College

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Columbia College:

Emma Minton of O’Fallon

Drury University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 day school Dean’s List at Drury University:

Wes Collins of O’Fallon

Cam Slade of O’Fallon

Illinois State University

The following area student was selected as a Robert G. Bone scholar for the 2024-2025 school year at Illinois State University:

Isabel Crabtree of O’Fallon

Lewis University

The following area student was honored for academic excellence on April 22 with the Brother David Delahanty, FSC Award at the Convocation Hall located on the Romeoville Campus of Lewis University:

John Hiller of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students are 2024 graduates of McKendree University:

Samantha Bierly of O’Fallon

Josie Blasdel of O’Fallon

Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

Jennifer Charles-Ajao of O’Fallon

Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon

Amanda Downard of O’Fallon

Aspen Duggar of O’Fallon

Jasen Foster of O’Fallon

Christopher Gass of O’Fallon

Kallie Hubbard of O’Fallon

Kelley Klutho of O’Fallon

Patrick McGinthy of O’Fallon

Alicia Porter of Scott AFB

Rebecca Roseke of O’Fallon

Michael Schaal of O’Fallon

Michael Tindall of O’Fallon

Kiley Toppett of O’Fallon

Michelle Wills of O’Fallon

Joi Wills of Shiloh

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area students were named to the winter 2024 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

Zachary Dice of Scott AFB

Anthony Hernandez of Scott AFB

Cory Nutt of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the winter 2024 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

Tiffany White of Scott AFB

Union University

The following area student graduated from Union University:

Alyssa Jasper of Shiloh

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Union University:

Sydnie Arnolds of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Union University:

Lucy Meurer of O’Fallon

University of Mississippi

The following area student joined the Tassels Chapter of Mortar Board Honor Society at the University of Mississippi:

Sarah Owens of O’Fallon

University of Southern Indiana

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Southern Indiana:

Conner McGinnis of O’Fallon