O’Fallon area scholars, March 14 edition

Augustana College

The following area students are among 50 selected to perform in the Augustana Symphonic Band’s Midwest tour, featuring five performances in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas in March:

Alia Barcus of O’Fallon - French Horn

Rehema Tuju of O’Fallon - Percussion

Dickinson College

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania:

Sophia Ryan of O’Fallon

Iowa State University

The following area student is ranked among the Top 2% in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University:

Nicholas Novy of O’Fallon

Missouri University of Science and Technology

The following area student received a degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies in December:

Adam Weber of O’Fallon - Master’s Degree, Systems Engineering

The following area students were named to the honor list for the fall 2023 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology:

Samuel Becker of O’Fallon

Reid Brokering of O’Fallon

Jack Costello of O’Fallon

Max Garcia of O’Fallon

Jacob Gulick of O’Fallon

William Haberl of O’Fallon

William Key of O’Fallon

Tyler McLeland of O’Fallon

Kristin Nyenhuis of O’Fallon

Drake O’Leary of O’Fallon

Dominic Oldani of O’Fallon

Marcella Raimundi of O’Fallon

Noah Tinge of O’Fallon

Ryan Zimmerman of O’Fallon