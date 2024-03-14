O’Fallon area scholars, March 14 edition
Augustana College
The following area students are among 50 selected to perform in the Augustana Symphonic Band’s Midwest tour, featuring five performances in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas in March:
Alia Barcus of O’Fallon - French Horn
Rehema Tuju of O’Fallon - Percussion
Dickinson College
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania:
Sophia Ryan of O’Fallon
Iowa State University
The following area student is ranked among the Top 2% in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University:
Nicholas Novy of O’Fallon
Missouri University of Science and Technology
The following area student received a degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies in December:
Adam Weber of O’Fallon - Master’s Degree, Systems Engineering
The following area students were named to the honor list for the fall 2023 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology:
Samuel Becker of O’Fallon
Reid Brokering of O’Fallon
Jack Costello of O’Fallon
Max Garcia of O’Fallon
Jacob Gulick of O’Fallon
William Haberl of O’Fallon
William Key of O’Fallon
Tyler McLeland of O’Fallon
Kristin Nyenhuis of O’Fallon
Drake O’Leary of O’Fallon
Dominic Oldani of O’Fallon
Marcella Raimundi of O’Fallon
Noah Tinge of O’Fallon
Ryan Zimmerman of O’Fallon