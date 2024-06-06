O’Fallon area scholars, June 6 edition

Austin Peay State University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University:

Mackenzie James of O’Fallon

Edgewood College

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Edgewood College:

Kerry Costello of O’Fallon

Greenville University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Greenville University:

Payton Hamm of O’Fallon

Lincoln University of Missouri

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Lincoln University of Missouri:

Breonna Barnard of Shiloh

Anneus Riggs of O’Fallon

Middle Tennessee State University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State University:

Marcus Mimnagh of Scott AFB

Quincy University

The following area student is a recent graduate of Quincy University:

Juel Little of O’Fallon

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon

Kasandra Sharpe of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon

Abby Causey of O’Fallon

Adrian Croissant of O’Fallon

Cale Faulk of O’Fallon

Deshaun Mosely of O’Fallon

Kasandra Sharpe of O’Fallon

Southwestern College

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Southwestern College:

Matthew Parker of Scott AFB

State Technical College of Missouri

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri:

Connor Leveling of O’Fallon

University of Kentucky

The following area student recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences for Fall 2024 with a prospective major of Geological Sciences:

Sarah Huller of O’Fallon

Virginia Military Institute

The following area student was part of the Virginia Military Institute Ethics Team that recently placed second at the Military Ethics Case Competition held at the United States Naval Academy (USNA) Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership in Annapolis, Maryland:

Riley Shultz of O’Fallon