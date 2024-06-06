O’Fallon area scholars, June 6 edition
Austin Peay State University
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University:
Mackenzie James of O’Fallon
Edgewood College
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Edgewood College:
Kerry Costello of O’Fallon
Greenville University
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Greenville University:
Payton Hamm of O’Fallon
Lincoln University of Missouri
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Lincoln University of Missouri:
Breonna Barnard of Shiloh
Anneus Riggs of O’Fallon
Middle Tennessee State University
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State University:
Marcus Mimnagh of Scott AFB
Quincy University
The following area student is a recent graduate of Quincy University:
Juel Little of O’Fallon
Southeast Missouri State University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon
Kasandra Sharpe of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon
Abby Causey of O’Fallon
Adrian Croissant of O’Fallon
Cale Faulk of O’Fallon
Deshaun Mosely of O’Fallon
Kasandra Sharpe of O’Fallon
Southwestern College
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Southwestern College:
Matthew Parker of Scott AFB
State Technical College of Missouri
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri:
Connor Leveling of O’Fallon
University of Kentucky
The following area student recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences for Fall 2024 with a prospective major of Geological Sciences:
Sarah Huller of O’Fallon
Virginia Military Institute
The following area student was part of the Virginia Military Institute Ethics Team that recently placed second at the Military Ethics Case Competition held at the United States Naval Academy (USNA) Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership in Annapolis, Maryland:
Riley Shultz of O’Fallon