O’Fallon area scholars, June 13 edition

Miami University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Miami University:

Sabrina Wrachford of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Miami University:

Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

Kayla Conklin of O’Fallon

Graydon Cornell of O’Fallon

Morgan Foster of O’Fallon

Vishal Jacob of O’Fallon

Madison Jung of O’Fallon

Morgan Jung of O’Fallon

Katie Kalkwarf of O’Fallon

Keira Longhorn of O’Fallon

Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon

Hannah Tole of O’Fallon

Ashton Wheat of O’Fallon

Northern Illinois University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at Northern Illinois University:

Alyssa Altadonna of Scott AFB

University of Kentucky

The following area student was is a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky:

Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:

Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon

Matthew McGee of O’Fallon

University of Maryland Global Campus

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus:

Marvin Averett of Scott AFB

Ryan Bader of Scott AFB

Georgi Bonev of Scott AFB

Cameron Ford of Scott AFB

Evan Henckel of Scott AFB

Mariah Hodges of O’Fallon

Joseph Kline of Scott AFB

Kiana Knight of Shiloh

Jacquan London of O’Fallon

Ronald Lyle of O’Fallon

Jilleyn Melby of Scott AFB

David Petersen of Shiloh

Kareem Salem of Scott AFB

Anthony Schmidr of Scott AFB

Logan Schmidt of Scott AFB

Nkumbu Simunyola of O’Fallon

Sara Sokol of Shiloh

Edward Strohl of Scott AFB

University of Mississippi

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

Caroline Fogarty of Scott AFB

Grant Gruenloh of O’Fallon

Brady Keller of Shiloh

Cailee Langenhorst of Shiloh

Sarah Mason of O’Fallon

Sarah Owens of O’Fallon

Chloe Siddle of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

Brady Martinez of O’Fallon

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Casey August of O’Fallon

Clara Jordan of Shiloh

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

Olivia Bookman of O’Fallon