O’Fallon area scholars, June 13 edition
Miami University
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Miami University:
Sabrina Wrachford of O’Fallon
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Miami University:
Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon
Missouri State University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:
Kayla Conklin of O’Fallon
Graydon Cornell of O’Fallon
Morgan Foster of O’Fallon
Vishal Jacob of O’Fallon
Madison Jung of O’Fallon
Morgan Jung of O’Fallon
Katie Kalkwarf of O’Fallon
Keira Longhorn of O’Fallon
Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon
Hannah Tole of O’Fallon
Ashton Wheat of O’Fallon
Northern Illinois University
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at Northern Illinois University:
Alyssa Altadonna of Scott AFB
University of Kentucky
The following area student was is a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky:
Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:
Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon
Matthew McGee of O’Fallon
University of Maryland Global Campus
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus:
Marvin Averett of Scott AFB
Ryan Bader of Scott AFB
Georgi Bonev of Scott AFB
Cameron Ford of Scott AFB
Evan Henckel of Scott AFB
Mariah Hodges of O’Fallon
Joseph Kline of Scott AFB
Kiana Knight of Shiloh
Jacquan London of O’Fallon
Ronald Lyle of O’Fallon
Jilleyn Melby of Scott AFB
David Petersen of Shiloh
Kareem Salem of Scott AFB
Anthony Schmidr of Scott AFB
Logan Schmidt of Scott AFB
Nkumbu Simunyola of O’Fallon
Sara Sokol of Shiloh
Edward Strohl of Scott AFB
University of Mississippi
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:
Caroline Fogarty of Scott AFB
Grant Gruenloh of O’Fallon
Brady Keller of Shiloh
Cailee Langenhorst of Shiloh
Sarah Mason of O’Fallon
Sarah Owens of O’Fallon
Chloe Siddle of O’Fallon
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:
Brady Martinez of O’Fallon
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Casey August of O’Fallon
Clara Jordan of Shiloh
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:
Olivia Bookman of O’Fallon