O’Fallon area scholars, June 13 edition

Miami University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Miami University:

  • Sabrina Wrachford of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Miami University:

  • Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

  • Kayla Conklin of O’Fallon

  • Graydon Cornell of O’Fallon

  • Morgan Foster of O’Fallon

  • Vishal Jacob of O’Fallon

  • Madison Jung of O’Fallon

  • Morgan Jung of O’Fallon

  • Katie Kalkwarf of O’Fallon

  • Keira Longhorn of O’Fallon

  • Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon

  • Hannah Tole of O’Fallon

  • Ashton Wheat of O’Fallon

Northern Illinois University

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at Northern Illinois University:

  • Alyssa Altadonna of Scott AFB

University of Kentucky

The following area student was is a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky:

  • Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:

  • Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon

  • Matthew McGee of O’Fallon

University of Maryland Global Campus

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus:

  • Marvin Averett of Scott AFB

  • Ryan Bader of Scott AFB

  • Georgi Bonev of Scott AFB

  • Cameron Ford of Scott AFB

  • Evan Henckel of Scott AFB

  • Mariah Hodges of O’Fallon

  • Joseph Kline of Scott AFB

  • Kiana Knight of Shiloh

  • Jacquan London of O’Fallon

  • Ronald Lyle of O’Fallon

  • Jilleyn Melby of Scott AFB

  • David Petersen of Shiloh

  • Kareem Salem of Scott AFB

  • Anthony Schmidr of Scott AFB

  • Logan Schmidt of Scott AFB

  • Nkumbu Simunyola of O’Fallon

  • Sara Sokol of Shiloh

  • Edward Strohl of Scott AFB

University of Mississippi

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

  • Caroline Fogarty of Scott AFB

  • Grant Gruenloh of O’Fallon

  • Brady Keller of Shiloh

  • Cailee Langenhorst of Shiloh

  • Sarah Mason of O’Fallon

  • Sarah Owens of O’Fallon

  • Chloe Siddle of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

  • Brady Martinez of O’Fallon

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

  • Casey August of O’Fallon

  • Clara Jordan of Shiloh

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The following area student was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

  • Olivia Bookman of O’Fallon