O’Fallon area scholars, June 20 edition
Bradley University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Bradley University:
Robert Cole of Shiloh
Mark Hanson of O’Fallon
Gabrielle Schram of O’Fallon
Iowa State University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Iowa State University:
Nicholas Larry Novy of O’Fallon
Zachary Charles Novy of O’Fallon
McKendree University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s list at McKendree University:
Jacqulyn Liebig of O’Fallon
Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon
Lindsay Martie of O’Fallon
Elana Melzer of O’Fallon
Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon
Madison Rohn of O’Fallon
Michael Stooke of O’Fallon
Jordan Wathen of Scott AFB
Mason Young of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at McKendree University:
Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon
Taylor Byrd of O’Fallon
Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon
Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh
Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon
Ayden Frickleton of O’Fallon
Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh
Zach Horsens of O’Fallon
Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon
Luke Ryterski of O’Fallon
Matthew Stooke of O’Fallon
Missouri Military Academy
Zachary Tillock of O’Fallon recently received the Academic Fourragere Award, presented by Missouri Military Academy’s Academic Dean Mike Harding. Tillock recently completed the 11th grade at MMA.
Quincy University
The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Quincy University:
Brody Bugger of O’Fallon
Juel Little of O’Fallon