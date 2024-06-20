O’Fallon area scholars, June 20 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

Bradley University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Bradley University:

  • Robert Cole of Shiloh

  • Mark Hanson of O’Fallon

  • Gabrielle Schram of O’Fallon

Iowa State University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Iowa State University:

  • Nicholas Larry Novy of O’Fallon

  • Zachary Charles Novy of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s list at McKendree University:

  • Jacqulyn Liebig of O’Fallon

  • Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon

  • Lindsay Martie of O’Fallon

  • Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

  • Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon

  • Madison Rohn of O’Fallon

  • Michael Stooke of O’Fallon

  • Jordan Wathen of Scott AFB

  • Mason Young of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at McKendree University:

  • Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

  • Taylor Byrd of O’Fallon

  • Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

  • Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh

  • Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon

  • Ayden Frickleton of O’Fallon

  • Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

  • Zach Horsens of O’Fallon

  • Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon

  • Luke Ryterski of O’Fallon

  • Matthew Stooke of O’Fallon

Missouri Military Academy

Zachary Tillock of O’Fallon recently received the Academic Fourragere Award, presented by Missouri Military Academy’s Academic Dean Mike Harding. Tillock recently completed the 11th grade at MMA.

Quincy University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Quincy University:

  • Brody Bugger of O’Fallon

  • Juel Little of O’Fallon