O’Fallon area scholars, June 20 edition

Bradley University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Bradley University:

Robert Cole of Shiloh

Mark Hanson of O’Fallon

Gabrielle Schram of O’Fallon

Iowa State University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Iowa State University:

Nicholas Larry Novy of O’Fallon

Zachary Charles Novy of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 President’s list at McKendree University:

Jacqulyn Liebig of O’Fallon

Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon

Lindsay Martie of O’Fallon

Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon

Madison Rohn of O’Fallon

Michael Stooke of O’Fallon

Jordan Wathen of Scott AFB

Mason Young of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at McKendree University:

Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

Taylor Byrd of O’Fallon

Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh

Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon

Ayden Frickleton of O’Fallon

Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

Zach Horsens of O’Fallon

Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon

Luke Ryterski of O’Fallon

Matthew Stooke of O’Fallon

Missouri Military Academy

Zachary Tillock of O’Fallon recently received the Academic Fourragere Award, presented by Missouri Military Academy’s Academic Dean Mike Harding. Tillock recently completed the 11th grade at MMA.

Quincy University

The following area students were named to the spring 2024 Dean’s list at Quincy University:

Brody Bugger of O’Fallon

Juel Little of O’Fallon