O’Fallon area scholars, April 4 edition

McKendree University

Dr. Jen Moder-Bell, an associate professor of music education at McKendree University, recently received the 2024 United Methodist Exemplary Teacher of the Year Award. This award was given by the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of the United Methodist Church. Selection criteria include excellence in teaching, civility and concern for the students and colleagues, commitment to value-centered education and service to students, the institution and the community.

The following area students were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at McKendree University:

Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

Katelyn Scott of Shiloh

Michelle Wills of O’Fallon

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

The following area students were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

Mackenzie Brown of O’Fallon

Christopher Cooper Sr. of Shiloh

Celestine Stephens of O’Fallon

University of Mississippi

The following area students were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at the University of Mississippi:

Cailee Langenhorse of Shiloh