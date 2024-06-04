O’Donnell retires after eight years on Public Service Commission

Maryland Public Service Commissioner Anthony J. O’Donnell, who has been a member of the Maryland Public Service Commission for nearly eight years, retired on June 1, the commission said.

Public Service Commissioner Anthony O’Donnell retired June 1, 2024, after eight years on the panel. Photo courtesy Maryland Public Service Commission

O’Donnell, a Republican, represented Calvert County in the House of Delegates from 1995 to 2016, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Larry Hogan to fill out the unexpired term of Anne Hoskins. He was reappointed by Hogan in 2o21. Gov. Wes Moore will choose O’Donnell’s replacement.

The five-member commission regulates electric and gas utilities, and passenger-for-hire transportation companies in Maryland. While on the PSC, O’Donnell served as chair of the Subcommittee on Nuclear Issues–Waste Disposal and as a member of the Committee on Electricity for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. In 2021, he was elected president of the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

Commission Chair Frederick H. Hoover said in a prepared statement that O’Donnell “could be tough on the regulated companies that came before the Commission, always with an eye towards protecting Maryland utility ratepayers.”

