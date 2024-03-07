O.C. authorities seeking additional victims after arrest made in sexual assault of a minor

The Tustin Police Department is asking for additional victims to come forward after making an arrest in the case of the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities arrested Marco Castro in connection with the crime. The incident occurred in 2021. Police say a young victim was lured into Castro’s car in the 15700 block of Tustin Village Way.

When the minor entered the vehicle, police say Castro sexually assaulted the victim.

In December of last year, the victim was approached by Castro again. The minor then reported the 2021 incident to the police.

Tustin Police says Marco Castro is in custody for sexually assaulting a minor. March 6, 2024. (Tustin PD)

The vehicle Castro was driving when she approached the young victim in December of 2023. March 6, 2024. (Tustin PD)

Castro is being held in custody, and authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Tustin PD is asking anyone who may have been victimized by Castro to contact Detective Melendrez at 714-573-3372.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.