NZ win toss and bowl first v India in 3rd T20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third and final Twenty20 on Tuesday.

After a rain delay of more than two hours, the match was reduced to eight overs per side.

The series is at 1-1, after the hosts won the first match in New Delhi by 53 runs. The Kiwis won the second in Rajkot by 40 runs.

The Black Caps have won the toss in all three matches. They made one change, playing Tim Southee instead of Adam Milne.

India has never beaten New Zealand in a bilateral T20 series, and will be keen to rectify that statistic. It made two changes, bringing in Manish Pandey and Kuleep Yadav for Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Persistent rain and a wet outfield played spoilsport for a sell-out crowd at Greenfield International Stadium, which becomes the 50th venue to host international cricket in India.

Play will start 2 1/2 hours after its scheduled start of 7 p.m. local time. In the reduced eight-over contest, four bowlers can bowl a maximum of two overs each while the powerplay has been reduced to two overs.

The pitch at this new venue should be a little moist thanks to all the rain.

___

Lineups:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.