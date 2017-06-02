NZ win toss, batting first vs Australia in Champions Trophy

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Friday.

Australia captain Steve Smith said they preferred to bowl first, but they wouldn't put out their four quicks. Mitchell Starc is playing, coming back from injury, but James Pattinson was left out. Instead, they went with medium-pacer John Hastings, who has been playing for Worcestershire.

Moises Henriques will play his first one-day international since August.

New Zealand paired opener Martin Guptill with wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi ahead of Tom Latham, and accommodated allrounders James Neesham, Corey Anderson and Mitchell Santner.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.