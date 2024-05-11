NYU students occupy campus library building, unfurl pro-Palestine banner

NEW YORK — New York University students protesting for Palestinians took over the lobby of the Bobst Library building Friday afternoon, unfurling banners and demanding that the institution divest from Israel.

The move came one week after police cleared a nearby encampment of NYU students, and is the third such occupation led by NYU students since April 21.

School officials did not say how many students were occupying the building,

“The library is not only a place for study (it is our finals period), it is a setting in which we hold exams, including exams scheduled for this afternoon. It is impermissible under the University’s rules to disrupt academic activities or to interfere with other students’ academic work,” NYU spokesperson John Beckman wrote in a statement.

All students involved would be subject to disciplinary proceedings, Beckman added.

“We are disappointed that a group of students would be so insensitive to the rights of other students. We are working to bring the situation to a close as quickly as possible.”