Painted Post Walmart altercation suspect found, charged: NYSP

UPDATE: Troopers arrested Ian M. O’Connor, 26, of Bath, on June 24 in connection to an altercation at Walmart in Painted Post.

O’Connor was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both of which are class A misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket to go to the Erwin Town Court on July 17.

UPDATE: According to the New York State Police, the suspect has been identified.

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say was involved in an altercation at Walmart in Painted Post last weekend.

According to the New York State Police Department, a man was reportedly part of an altercation between another customer and the customer’s minor child at Walmart on Silverback Lane in Painted Post during the late morning hours on Sunday, June 16.

Police say that the man left the store when he was being confronted by the child’s parent and was seen driving a dark-colored extended cab-style pickup truck.

A picture of the man believed to be involved in this incident can be seen below:

(Courtesy: New York State Police) Police are currently looking for the man in the picture.

Anyone who has information about the man’s identity should call the New York State Police Department at 607-962-3282.

