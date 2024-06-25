NYSERDA reaches MOU for Witmer Road Landfill solar project

Jun. 25—The former Witmer Road landfill in the Town of Wheatfield is a step closer to potentially housing a solar farm.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced recently it has reached a memorandum of understanding on the 60-acre site. It was done with Niagara County, Wheatfield and the Niagara County Refuse Trust.

The county gave permission for a "project feasibility assessment" back in January. If the study does find the landfill is suitable, the county would be able to request proposals from solar energy companies.

NYSERDA spokesperson Deanna Cohen said although it is too early to say what the final slze of the project will be, they expect at least two separate five-megawatt projects side by side at the site. The agency will issue a bid solicitation for a developer if it moves forward.

No definite timetable for the projects was given.

The former landfill was open from 1969 through 1976 when Wheatfield acquired it, taking in municipal, industrial solid and chemical wastes.

It was on the Superfund program national priorities list but was taken off in July 2004. Subsequent EPA reviews found contamination at the site was under control.

Entering into the agreement will allow NYSERDA's Build-Ready program to conduct further due diligence as well as community outreach for the potential solar projects.

The authority's site interest comes in part from the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates that 70% of statewide electric output be from renewable sources by 2030.

NYSERDA is also determining if land that was part of the Love Canal landfill and subsequent environmental disaster area can also house a solar project.