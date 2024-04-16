NY's top court to hear case over state requiring health plans to cover abortion costs

A long-running legal fight over New York requiring employers to include abortion coverage in their workers' health insurance plans goes before the state's highest court on Tuesday.

Attorneys are set to argue before the Court of Appeals over a 2017 state regulation that requires plans to cover "medically necessary abortions," except when employers are granted religious exemptions. Several Catholic dioceses, Catholic Charities agencies and other employers who oppose abortion sued to invalidate the rule as a violation of religious freedom under the First Amendment.

The plaintiffs lost their first run through the state court system. But the case is getting a second look after the U.S. Supreme Court demanded it be reconsidered in view of that court's 2021 ruling in a different case involving employers' religious objections.

New York's coverage dispute began long before U.S. abortion politics were reignited by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade in 2022. But it arrives before the state's top court in the thick of that renewed debate and campaigns for the White House and Congress in which deep divisions over state abortion policies are taking a prominent role.

What are the details of abortion case headed to NY Court of Appeals?

The groups that brought the case argue New York limits too narrowly which "religious employers" qualify for exemptions, excluding those that hire or provide services to people who don't practice their religion. They say that effectively compels them to cover a procedure that violates their convictions.

"The mandate plainly burdens the Religious Objectors’ religious exercise, as it requires them to provide coverage for abortions — an act they consider a grave sin," Michael Costello, the plaintiffs' lead attorney, wrote in the brief to the Court of Appeals.

The state's lawyers argue the court already rebuffed similar objections in 2006, when it ruled against Catholic Charities and others in a lawsuit challenging mandatory contraception coverage in health plans. Nothing in the 2021 Supreme Court ruling requires New York's judges to drop that precedent, the state contends.

Laura Etlinger, an assistant solicitor general, pointed out in the state's brief that none of the plaintiffs had even applied for an exemption to test if they qualified.

"To the contrary, some plaintiffs — for example, the dioceses, the religious order and the churches — likelysatisfy those criteria," Etlinger wrote. "Others may satisfy the criteria as well."

New York is one of 10 states that require abortion coverage in insurance plans, according to KFF, a health policy organization. Ten other states prohibit private health plans from covering abortion costs, with some exceptions.

What's the history of the case?

The litigation began in 2016 in response to New York including "medically necessary abortions" in its guidelines for health coverage. A second suit followed the next year after the state formalized that policy with a regulation, which added exemptions for religious employers that met certain criteria.

The plaintiffs lost in state Supreme Court and then the Appellate Division, where judges said they were bound by the 2006 contraception ruling. In 2020, the Court of Appeals declined to the hear the case and seemingly brought it to a close.

But the U.S. Supreme Court revived it a year later, at the plaintiffs' request. The federal justices wanted a fresh review in New York in light of their ruling several months earlier in favor of a Catholic-run social services agency in Philadelphia, which sued to defend its refusal to place foster children with same-sex couples.

In response to the order vacating its previous decision, the Appellate Division took a second look at the case and again upheld the insurance regulation in 2022. The plaintiffs then went to the Court of Appeals, which agreed this time to hear the case.

Who brought the case and what comes next?

The groups seeking to overturn the regulation include two Catholic dioceses (Albany and Ogdensburg); Catholic Charities agencies for those and the Brooklyn dioceses; the Sisters of St. Mary, an order of Anglican nuns; a Catholic-run nursing home and retirement community near Albany; a building contractor based in Plattsburgh; a Catholic church in Amherst; a Lutheran Church in Albany; and a Baptist church.

Oral arguments will be made to the Court of Appeals in Albany on Tuesday. The court typically rules on cases in the month after they are argued, so the decision could come in May.

