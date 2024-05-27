NYS landmarks to be illuminated for Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 16 landmarks in New York will be illuminated red, white and blue Monday night to commemorate Memorial Day.

The following landmarks will be illuminated:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

“Today we pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of our country,” said Hochul. “New York is committed to upholding the values they fought so bravely for. Memorial Day is a day for remembrance, a day for reflection, as we mourn the sacrifices of our service members.”

