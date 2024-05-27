NYS landmarks to be illuminated for Memorial Day

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini
·1 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 16 landmarks in New York will be illuminated red, white and blue Monday night to commemorate Memorial Day.

The following landmarks will be illuminated:

  • 1WTC

  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

  • Kosciuszko Bridge

  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

  • State Education Building

  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

  • Empire State Plaza

  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

  • Niagara Falls

  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

  • Albany International Airport Gateway

  • Lake Placid Olympic Center

  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

  • Moynihan Train Hall

  • Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

“Today we pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of our country,” said Hochul. “New York is committed to upholding the values they fought so bravely for. Memorial Day is a day for remembrance, a day for reflection, as we mourn the sacrifices of our service members.”

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

