NYS landmarks to be illuminated for Memorial Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 16 landmarks in New York will be illuminated red, white and blue Monday night to commemorate Memorial Day.
The following landmarks will be illuminated:
1WTC
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
Albany International Airport Gateway
Lake Placid Olympic Center
MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Moynihan Train Hall
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
“Today we pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms of our country,” said Hochul. “New York is committed to upholding the values they fought so bravely for. Memorial Day is a day for remembrance, a day for reflection, as we mourn the sacrifices of our service members.”
Latest Local News
NYS landmarks to be illuminated for Memorial Day
Clarence Memorial Day parade cancelled
Niagara Falls man accused of DWI with one-year-old, eight-month-old infant in vehicle
Jamestown man accused of violating court order, striking police officer
Thousands of runners enjoy nice weather during Buffalo marathon, Amherst teacher places first for women’s race
Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.