Will NY's cell service be disrupted during April eclipse? What you should know

Cell service in New York may be affected on the day of the eclipse by the influx of traffic to the state.

Rochester is in the path of totality — where the moon completely darkens the sun — making it one of the best places to view the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. According to local officials, tens of thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon Rochester for the big event. Other cities, like Syracuse, are also in the path of totality, while most of the rest of the state, including the New York City region, will see a partial eclipse.

The moon will begin to move in front of the sun starting at 2:07 p.m. in Rochester. Totality begins at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds. By 4:33 p.m. the moon will have moved past the sun, returning the light to normal.

Here's what to know about how cell service will be impacted on April 8.

Will I have phone service during the eclipse?

Yes, but it may be limited.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) says New Yorkers and visitors to the state should expect limited coverage in places where large gatherings are taking place that day.

"Plan accordingly," a DHSES representative said in a written statement Tuesday. "Do not rely on text and cell service to work as easily as it normally does. Make a plan ahead of time that does not depend on your phone about where and when you will meet and what you will do if you are separated from your group."

State officials and local governments have also been communicating with three major cell service providers over the past year to prepare for the surge in cellular bandwidth that's expected to come with the large number of visitors that day, DHSES said.

Can I call 911 during the eclipse?

Yes, it will — but it should only be used for true emergencies.

"Emergency responders use special radio channels and bandwidth for 9-1-1, so people will still be able to call for help and emergency responders will still be able to talk to you," DHSES said in the statement. "The State is putting additional public safety communication tools in place throughout the State so that the public can rely on uninterrupted emergency services."

Will GPS and maps work during the eclipse?

Possibly.

Solar eclipses can affect the ionosphere, or Earth's upper atmosphere, which is responsible for reflecting and refracting radio waves, according to NASA.

Radio communications and navigation systems can be affected by changes to the ionosphere.

"While solar eclipses can have noticeable effects on the ionosphere, they are generally temporary and localized to the region experiencing the eclipse," NASA's website says. "The ionosphere typically returns to its normal state after the eclipse event is over and solar radiation levels return to normal."

