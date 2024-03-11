NYPL joins the Whitney to bring Sunday story time: ‘It’s wonderful’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of families enjoyed the combination of art and literature at the Whitney today.

It is all a part of the museum’s free Second Sunday program.

Parents and their children listened attentively as a New York Public Library librarian read to the kids on Sunday at the Whitney.

The event was the first time for the program which features librarians reading to kids three times a day every second Sunday of the month.

The program is in partnership with the New York Public Library and began, in part, after budget cuts meant New York City libraries eliminated their Sunday hours in November.

“It is a great way to have all New Yorkers engage with literature and art and feel museums are for them,” Cris Scorza, the Whitney Museum of American Art education chair said.

The librarians will read at 11 in the morning and then 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every second Sunday of every month going forward.

Parents Chelsea and Brian Haber were there with their two-year-old daughter.

“We live in the area and it’s a wonderful neighborhood and it’s a great thing to do with kids and be around other parents and kids,” Chelsea Haber said.

“It’s wonderful it keeps the kids interested in books and reading and art,” Brian Haber said.

The free readings are a part of the museum’s Second Sunday program which started in January and will go on for three years. Funded by the Art Bridges Foundation, access to all programs includes free admission to the museum for all ages every second Sunday of the month

