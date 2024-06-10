NYPD seeks suspect in attempted rape on Bronx sidewalk

A man choked a woman and dragged her down to a Bronx sidewalk where he tried to rape her, police said Monday.

The attacker, identified by police as Miguel Rivera, crept up behind the 26-year-old victim just after 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Vireo Ave. and E. 235th St. in Woodlawn on May 25, cops said.

Rivera allegedly placed the woman in a chokehold and pulled her down to the pavement on the residential block.

Before he could rape her, he took off on a blue scooter. He is still being sought.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises during the incident and did not require hospitalization.

Police on Monday released an image of Rivera, 45, in the hopes someone may recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.