NYPD releases images of man wanted in Queens park rape of 13-year-old girl

Cops on Monday released images of the man they believe held a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint and raped her in Kissena Corridor Park in Queens.

The victim had just finished up playing soccer in the park with a schoolmate of the same age near the corner of Colden St. and Kalmia Ave. in Flushing around 3:30 p.m. when the tattooed man approached them with a knife and demanded they follow him into a dense, wooded area off the beaten path.

When they refused, he flashed a “large machete-style knife,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference Friday.

There, the attacker tied the kids’ wrists together using a shoelace and assaulted one of the girls.

As he took off with both their cell phones, he told the teens to sit still for 20 minutes.

Cops flooded the sprawling 240-acre park over the weekend, placing lights along the path and patrolling the trail on horseback. They hung sketches of the creep and his distinctive chest tattoo, of a horned red-eyed wild boar.

After the horrific attack, a $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the sicko’s arrest.

Police released images of the man pedaling on a bike and wearing a long sleeved black t-shirt and black sweatpants with green, yellow and white markings on them.

Cops describe him as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing about 5-foot-5 with curly hair and braces. The kids reported to cops that he spoke English with a heavy Spanish accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.