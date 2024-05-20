NYPD officers rescue ducklings trapped in the sewer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A trio of NYPD officers worked together to pull off a one-of-a-kind rescue, helping reunite a group of ducklings with their mother.

The officers found the flock of ducklings trapped in the sewer after receiving a call for help on Staten Island.

They were able to remove the ducklings from the sewer. A video of the family reunion was shared by the NYPD 123rd Precinct on X.

The NYPD News account joked that they investigated the incident and determined there was no “fowl” play.

