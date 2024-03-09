NYPD officers fatally shoot Queens man who charged at them with a knife in Rego Park

Police in Queens fatally shot a man who charged at them as they responded to a report of a stabbing at a family gathering in Rego Park on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:50 p.m. just after three officers and a sergeant climbed stairs to the second floor of a building on 62nd Ave. in Rego Park, a few blocks north of Queens Blvd.

As the officers arrived at the second-story hallway, a 46-year-old man ran toward them with a large kitchen knife, said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

“They told him to drop it. He charges the officers,” Maddrey said.

The police sergeant fired his Taser at the charging man, while two officers fired a total of four rounds from their service weapons, Maddrey said.

“The male was neutralized. He went down,” Maddrey said.

The man died later at a local hospital, Maddrey said.

A woman who was at the family gathering was stabbed at least twice, said police. She was being treated at a nearby hospital. Neighbors said she was the wife of the fatally shot man.

“We saw the police bring the wife out with one of the sons. She was on a stretcher,” said neighbor Demteri Acosta, 29.

First responders tried to save the life of the shot man, Acosta said. “When they brought him out, they were doing chest compressions,” he said.

“I’m completely shocked. I see the kids all the time. They’re a typical family,” Acosta said.

Multiple children and adults were at the apartment, Maddrey said. Neighbors said the dead man was married and had children and grandchildren.

“He doesn’t speak English,” neighbor Ilgor Jon said of the deceased man. “Maybe he didn’t understand them [the police]. He never was aggressive especially with the police — he’s afraid of them,” Jon said.

Police said the investigation into the incident remained ongoing Friday.