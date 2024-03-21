NYPD officers make daring save after man falls onto subway tracks
The 47-year-old man was discovered by officers on the southbound A roadbed at the Nostrand Avenue station at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
It's the busiest day of NCAA play as the women's tournament tips off and the men finish their first round of play.
BMW’s success with EVs amid weakening demand could be a result of its two-pronged EV strategy, Frank Weber, the company's global CTO and board member, told Yahoo Finance at a briefing with reporters on Thursday.
Does having a physical wallet make you old?
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
The actor credits this 4-product thickening system with restoring her lovely locks.
With a triangle-shaped microfiber head that fits neatly into corners, it'll completely change the way you view cleaning.
Sales of previously owned homes rebounded in February to the highest level in a year as buyers come to terms with elevated mortgage rates.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Apple filed on Thursday cites the iPhone maker’s battle against Beeper, the app that aimed to bring iMessage to Android users. Beeper gave up on its mission after Apple blocked the app’s efforts late last year. The DOJ referenced the dispute in its lawsuit as an example of Apple controlling "the behavior and innovation of third parties in order to insulate itself from competition."
Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
Reddit debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The platform has been around since 2005, but it gained increased recognition during the meme frenzy in 2021.
More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less pain, thanks to these cushy bestsellers.
Samsung announced a full range of new TVs at its Unbox & Discover event. These include Neo QLED 8K models, Neo QLED 4K models and various OLED boxes.
Reddit's listing on the New York Stock Exchange doesn't signal a big comeback for IPOs.
Regardless of what changes, there’s no doubt we live in a world where, thanks to the iPhone, the most important computer in people’s lives is the one in their pocket.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X's simplified styling, warm and comfortable interior and increased efficiency will be incorporated in a future production vehicle in 2025.
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”