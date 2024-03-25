NYPD officer and suspect shot in Far Rockaway, Queens

An NYPD officer was shot in the stomach in Queens on Monday, police and sources said.

The gunfire rang out on Mott Ave. near Smith Place in Far Rockaway around 5:50 p.m., they added.

In a police radio transmission, frantic officers could be heard calling for an ambulance moments after their colleague was shot.

“We need a bus here ASAP!” an officer screams into the radio. “We have an officer shot!”

The officer was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. It was not immediately clear what condition the officer was in.

A suspect was also shot, police sources said.

In a post on X, cops asked people to steer clear of the area as they investigated the shooting.

Mayor Adams headed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Monday evening, a spokesman tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.