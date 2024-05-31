NYPD officer from Harrison pleads guilty to possessing child sex abuse content

A New York City Police Department officer, who resigned from the force last year amid an investigation into his possession of child sex abuse material, pleaded guilty last month in Westchester County Court to those charges.

The officer, Herbert Monterroso, admitted to one count each of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child under the age of 17, both of which are felonies. His sentencing is scheduled for late July before Judge Robert Prisco.

In April of last year, police detained Monterroso, who was at the time still employed by the NYPD, and executed a search warrant at his Harrison residence. Police seized five cell phones and a memory card.

According to a report prepared by New York State Police Inv. Thomas Orbacz, Monterroso "did openly admit that his personal cell phone does in fact possess a fair amount of child pornography."

Monterroso, in his late 40s, had been a NYPD officer for approximately 13 years.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYPD officer pleads guilty to child sex abuse material possession