NYPD officer fired gun in Columbia’s Hamilton Hall, DA investigating

Rocco Parascandola, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An officer fired off his gun inside Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall during the NYPD raid Tuesday, police sources said.

A spokesman with the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday confirmed the office’s police accountability unit had opened a probe into the shooting.

The officers with the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit had just entered Hamilton Hall and were on the first floor of the building when a cop moved his firearm from one hand to the other, police sources said.

At some point during the exchange, a shot was fired.

Protesters were in a different part of the building when the shot rang out, the sources added.

On Wednesday morning, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard called the raid a “calm, precise operation.”

As the NYPD cleared out pro-Palestinian protesters who’d taken over Hamilton Hall and the quad at City College, they arrested a total of 282 people, according to a police spokesman.

Of those, 192 were released with summonses and 16 were given desk appearance tickets.

Another 74 people were arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, said a spokesman from the Manhattan DA’s office.