NYPD officer fired gun in Columbia’s Hamilton Hall, DA investigating

An officer fired off his gun inside Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall during the NYPD raid Tuesday, police sources said.

A spokesman with the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday confirmed the office’s police accountability unit had opened a probe into the shooting.

The officers with the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit had just entered Hamilton Hall and were on the first floor of the building when a cop moved his firearm from one hand to the other, police sources said.

At some point during the exchange, a shot was fired.

Protesters were in a different part of the building when the shot rang out, the sources added.

On Wednesday morning, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard called the raid a “calm, precise operation.”

As the NYPD cleared out pro-Palestinian protesters who’d taken over Hamilton Hall and the quad at City College, they arrested a total of 282 people, according to a police spokesman.

Of those, 192 were released with summonses and 16 were given desk appearance tickets.

Another 74 people were arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, said a spokesman from the Manhattan DA’s office.