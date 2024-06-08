NYPD officer accused of shooting driver in New Jersey road rage incident

A New York City police officer has been charged with attempted murder after authorities allege he shot another man in an apparent road rage incident in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Hieu Tran, 27, was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a statement from the Camden County prosecutor.

Tran’s lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment. The NYPD said that Tran was currently suspended without pay.

On May 17 just after 11 p.m., officers with the Voorhees Township Police Department responded to a multiple-car crash and saw one of the drivers involved had a gunshot wound, the statement from the prosecutor’s office said.

That unidentified 30-year-old man, of Voorhees Township, was transported to a local hospital where he remains in treatment, the statement said.

Prosecutors said detectives used surveillance video, cellphone records and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the shooter in the “apparent road rage incident.” That ballistic evidence from the scene was linked to Tran’s NYPD-issued firearm, prosecutors said.

Tran is being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation was active and ongoing.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com