NYPD lieutenant arrested in Tuckahoe on DWI charges

New York City Police Department Lieutenant Farrell Goldman was arrested last year and charged with driving while intoxicated in the village of Tuckahoe. He is currently being prosecuted in the village's Justice Court.

Goldman, a Tuckahoe resident, had a blood alcohol concentration of .18 while he was driving his 2017 Subaru down Columbus Ave. in August, according to the results of a chemical breath test included in a supporting deposition.

The supporting deposition, filed by Tuckahoe Police Officer Christopher Aubry, indicated that Aubry initially pulled Goldman over due to a car accident involving property damage. Aubry further indicated that he smelled an odor of alcohol on Goldman's breath, and that Goldman had impaired speech, bloodshot eyes and walked in a staggering manner.

In an email to The Journal News/lohud, an attorney for Goldman did not immediately provide comment on the charges, which also include driving at an unreasonable speed. A NYPD spokesperson said in a statement that Goldman, 47, has been placed on modified duty.

Court papers indicate that Goldman has no prior DWI convictions. His total compensation last year was $152,313, according to a payrolls database run by the Empire Center.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY police lieutenant arrested in Tuckahoe on DWI charges