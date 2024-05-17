NYPD investigates death of Brooklyn woman with neck injuries

NYPD detectives are investigating the death of a 50-year-old woman found with neck injuries inside her Brooklyn apartment, police said Friday.

Cops were dispatched to victim Svitlana Indelicato’s apartment on 80th St. near 16th Ave. in Bensonhurst after the woman’s husband called 911 about 5 a.m. Thursday.

The husband told police he woke up and found Indelicato dead in another room of the apartment, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Indelicato had injuries to her neck, but it was not immediately clear how she died.

The city’s Medical Examiner has been tasked with performing an autopsy to determine how she died.

Detectives are investigating a number of theories, including that the woman may have taken her own life, police sources said.