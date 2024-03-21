NYPD identifies wanted suspect in stab slay of Brooklyn twin who spurned his advances

Cops have identified the suspect they believe stabbed twin sisters, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn bodega after they spurned his advances.

Veo Kelly, 20, remained on the loose Thursday but NYPD detectives have been contacted by his attorney, who is trying to broker a surrender, officials said.

“We did a search warrant in (Kelly’s) apartment and recovered the clothes he was wearing during the incident,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Thursday. “Our Regional Fugitive Task Force is hunting him.”

Kelly had just left a party hall down the street from the Natural Plus deli in Park Slope around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he had a chance encounter with Samyia and Sanyia Spain.

The 19-year-old twins were getting food in the bodega on the corner of Fourth Ave. and St. Marks Place when Kelly started chatting them up,

“He was very aggressive to one of the girls, trying to get her contact information,” Kenny said. “When they didn’t take to his advances it got verbal and it got physical.”

Police believe Kelly stabbed Samyia in the chest and neck. Medics took her to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but she couldn’t be saved. Her sister was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with a stab wound to the arm, cops said.

Kenny said the suspect never met the twins before and had just happened to show up at the bodega when the two victims were there.

“He came from the hall drunk,” Kenny said. The twins had showed up at the bodega after attending a family game night, relatives said.

“He’s from Bushwick so he’s never down there,” Kenny said of the suspect. “They’re all in there after a night out ordering food.”

In an exclusive interview with the Daily News, the surviving twin said she knew Kelly was trouble and was trying to get her sister away from him.

“I grabbed her phone and I was like, ‘Come with me, come with me,’” Sanyia recalled. “I was like, ‘Why are you talking to that boy?’ She said, ‘I don’t want to talk to that boy.’”

Samyia didn’t want to give the man her phone number so she provided her Instagram handle instead, her sister said.

“She said she wasn’t going to follow him back,” Sanyia recounted. “That’s it. She said no.”

A bodega worker who knew the sisters saw the killer being aggressive and threw him out, outraging the attacker, who began arguing with the sisters outside the store.

Cops have surveillance footage of the suspect inside and outside the deli. The killing, Kenny said, happened off camera.

After the horrifying attack, Samyia’s sibling made panicked calls to family.

“She says, ‘Granddaddy, Samyia got stabbed and she died,” the twins’ grandfather Alphonso Goodson, 66, told The News “I couldn’t believe it.”